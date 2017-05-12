Simon Cowell Says He Is Not Returning to American Idol Reboot

American Idol may be coming back for another season, but it will have to make do without one of its original judges.

Simon Cowell, who exited the show in 2010, told Extra on Thursday that he will not be returning for the upcoming ABC reboot in 2018.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” Cowell revealed.

“I have no interest,” the 57-year-old added. “My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

Cowell, who is now on America’s Got Talent, admitted, “Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

ABC confirmed Tuesday morning it was rebooting the popular singing competition series, which aired for 15 seasons on Fox from 2002 to 2016.

Seacrest, 42, revealed on Monday’s Live with Kelly & Ryan that he and ABC hadn’t “gotten that far” in the negotiations yet as to whether he will return to host the show.

“I had no idea it was being talked about to come here until late last week I heard a rumor in the news and made a phone call, and they said, ‘Yeah, it may actually end up here.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s kind of good to know since I work here,'” he continued. “So what I do know is, apparently it’s unofficial but very close to being said it will be here. I don’t know if I can host it…”

Seacrest’s hesitation is more than just cautious reservations. A source told PEOPLE his previous commitments present a lot of challenges.

“His plate is obviously pretty full already,” the source said. “His priority is Live with Kelly and Ryan, he has big commitments to iHeartRadio daily and the syndicated radio show.”

“That said, Ryan has a lot of affection for Idol given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent, etc,” the insider continued.

“There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement, but he may well be open to it … in the right capacity and if it fit in with his other commitments,” the source added.