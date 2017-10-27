Simon Cowell Smiles and Gives a Thumbs Up as He’s Released from Hospital After ‘Scary’ Accident

Simon Cowell has been released from the hospital after falling down the stairs.

The X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent judge was photographed returning to his London home Friday afternoon, smiling and flashing a thumbs up for the cameras.

Cowell, 58, was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after fainting and falling down the stairs. His rep said he couldn’t sleep and was trying to get a glass of hot milk.

A source told PEOPLE that the music mogul is concerned about feeling well enough to tape Saturday night’s live X Factor show on ITV and may have to pull out.