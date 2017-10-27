People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAVE NOW
Join People Perks and save up to $1,200 a yearGet one month free

TV

Simon Cowell Smiles and Gives a Thumbs Up as He’s Released from Hospital After ‘Scary’ Accident

By

Posted on

 

Simon Cowell has been released from the hospital after falling down the stairs.

The X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent judge was photographed returning to his London home Friday afternoon, smiling and flashing a thumbs up for the cameras.

Splash News Online

Cowell, 58, was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after fainting and falling down the stairs. His rep said he couldn’t sleep and was trying to get a glass of hot milk.

A source told PEOPLE that the music mogul is concerned about feeling well enough to tape Saturday night’s live X Factor show on ITV and may have to pull out.

Splash News Online

Cowell’s partner Lauren Silverman is en route to London from New York City. She was seen looking concerned as she boarded her flight.

Cowell and Silverman, 40, share a 3-year-old son, Eric.

 The Sun first reported the news.