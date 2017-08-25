Mel B Walks Off AGT Stage After Simon Cowell Makes Insensitive Joke About Her Wedding Night
From Calling Someone a ‘Bush Baby’ to Insulting Mel B: Simon Cowell’s Meanest Moments
By Liam Berry
Mel B Gets the Business
On Tuesday night's America's Got Talent, judge Simon Cowell took a crude shot at Mel B, likening a poor performance to "Mel B's wedding night: a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery."
Cowell's not-so-sick burn brought back many fond memories of better, more creative times for the Monarch of Mean — let's take a walk through his insult Hall of Fame.
Dutifully Disrespectful
"If you win this competition, we have failed," he told a contestant on American Idol.
Legal Advice
He occasionally took it upon himself to provide free legal counsel to the contestants.
"Are you taking singing lessons? Who is your teacher?" he asked an American Idol contestant. "Do you have a lawyer? Get a lawyer and sue her."
Straight to the Point
"There's as much chance as you being a pop star or a rock star as me flying to the moon tomorrow morning for breakfast," he said on an episode of The X-Factor.
A New Low
Cowell managed to top even himself when he told one singer on American Idol, "Last year I described someone as being the worst singer in America. I think you're possibly the worst singer in the world."
He Even Had to Apologize
"You look a little odd, your dancing is terrible, the singing was horrendous, and you look like one of those creatures that live in the jungle with the massive eyes. What are they called? Bush baby!”
In one of those rare moments of introspection for Idol judge Cowell, he found this insult so bad that he even issued a half-hearted apology for it.
He Can't Take It
"No, no, no. I thought it was corny, verging on desperate," Cowell said on American Idol.
Simmering Simile
"It was bit like ordering a hamburger, and only getting the bun," he was captured saying on anther episode of Idol.
Historical Perspective
“If you would be singing like this 2,000 years ago, people would have stoned you," said the former Idol judge.
Opposite Day
Cowell tried his best to help one singer, telling her, "If the criteria was to vote people through for singing every note out of tune, you would win tonight."
Brutal Honesty
After fellow judge Paula Abdul gave one Idol contestant, Amy Flynn, the okay, Cowell just had to chime in with his thoughts: "A lot of people are going to find you annoying, Amy."
Taking It Personally
Cowell was furious with one performer for taking on one of his favorite songs.
"Oh, Robert, I’m afraid you just killed my favorite song of all time," he told a contestant. With that signature Idol positivity, Robert responded, "Killed in a good way or a bad way?"
