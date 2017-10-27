Simon Cowell Rushed to Hospital After 'Scary' Accident at His London Home

Simon Cowell was taken to a hospital Friday morning after falling down the stairs at his London home, PEOPLE confirms.

The 58-year-old X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent judge was seen wearing a neck brace as he was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time, a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s been a scary morning,” the rep told The Sun, which first reported the news. “It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

The rep added: “He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

Cowell remained in the hospital Friday afternoon but was in stable condition. A source says Cowell is undergoing tests but is concerned about Saturday night’s live X Factor show on ITV and may have to pull out.

Cowell’s partner Lauren Silverman is en route to London from New York City. She was seen looking concerned as she boarded her flight.