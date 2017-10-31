Simon Cowell Reveals Low Blood Pressure Was to Blame For Fall That Landed Him in Hospital: ‘It Was a Huge Shock’

Simon Cowell is on the mend after scary accident at his London home.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 58, was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after fainting and falling down the stairs. His rep said he couldn’t sleep and was trying to get a glass of hot milk.

Cowell told The Sun that the incident was a wake up call that he needs to better look after himself.

“I’d gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy,” said Cowell, who missed the first live episodes of the current season of X Factor UK in England on Saturday and Sunday.

“Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage,” he shared.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said. “They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

The star and his partner Lauren Silverman share a 3-year-old son, Eric.

“I’m on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn’t hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I’m truly grateful,” Cowell concluded.

Hours after his hospitalization, the father of one was photographed returning to his London home Friday afternoon, smiling and flashing a thumbs up for the cameras.