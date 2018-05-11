The new season of America’s Got Talent is almost here!

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the NBC reality competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B tease one of the most spectacular cycles yet.

“People ask me if a new star will be born this season and I say, ‘No,'” Mandel says in the clip. “I say, ‘New stars.'”

Cowell shares the same sentiment, “If you don’t believe a star is going to be born at least once a year, you shouldn’t do these shows.”

When it comes to this year’s talent, the clip features performers of all ages and backgrounds. One of the contestants, who plays the violin, has Mel B in tears after revealing he was “diagnosed with a serious nerve disease” and was told he wouldn’t be able to play.

“This show, to me, is all about the people,” Cowell says. “They trust the show enough to tell the audience about themselves. It’s the most inspiring thing about the show.”

Another contestant, who has five adopted children, gets the crowd on their feet when he says “one of the most rewarding things is providing them a home where they’re free to dream.”

Host Tyra Banks adds that she loves how the show tells people watching from home, “Yes, you can.”

The new season of America’s Got Talent premieres May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.