Siggy Flicker and Margaret Josephs have been on the opposite side of a feud on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, stemming back from this year’s season premiere when, in an attempt to mock Flicker’s tearful tirade, Josephs playfully called her “Soggy.”

It was a joke that seemed innocent enough at first but that caused ire in Flicker, who would go on to tell Josephs that she wants to pull her signature pigtails out of her head for “making fun of me.”

Josephs apologized, of course — telling Flicker during a diner sit-down that, “my intention was never ever to make you cry. My intention is to f—— be funny. … I’m very sorry that I hurt you. And that is a true apology. I don’t want to ever take a girl down ever.”

But the comment lingered with Flicker even after the apology. On a recent episode, for example, she made it clear to Josephs that she was “not over it” during an explosive argument at a tasting for Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga’s new restaurant.

So why exactly was Flicker so upset?

On Wednesday’s all-new episode, fans finally got the answer when she opened up about her painful childhood during a retreat she was running with the aforementioned New Jersey Housewives (including Dolores Catania) and friend of the Housewives, Danielle Staub.

Turns out, it all stems from her childhood.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve withheld that I just figured out why it is that I’m so angry and I hold on to a lot,” Flicker said. “When I was younger, I was bullied for my name. So you calling me Soggy Flicker, Margaret, brought me back to a time in my childhood that I was really, really bullied and I moved around every two years.”

“I hated it,” Flicker continued. “And with the name Sigalit Paldiel, I was tortured over my name. I was called Ziggy, Squiggy, Squiggy the Sea monster, Miss Piggy and Sigarette. I hated everything about my childhood.”

Her breakthrough opened Flicker up to hopefully finally patch things up with Josephs, whom she said she hadn’t gotten the chance to really know (and vice versa).

“Margaret and I got off on the wrong foot. But when you get naked emotionally and say, ‘You know what, wow, this is not working,’ you’ve got to recognize it and not think it’s only the other person. It takes two to tango,” Flicker said.

“Yes, I’m a relationship expert but guess what? I have issues,” she continued. “No relationship is perfect. You have your ups and downs, you try to get through it, I don’t care what it is. Character, flaws, are what makes us unique.”

Flicker’s words seemed to really make an impact on Josephs. “It’s really brave of Siggy to share her story,” the fashion designer said. “I would have never went there and called her ‘Soggy Flicker’ if I knew that she had such deep childhood wounds.”

Though they seemed ready for amends, Flicker made it very clear she wasn’t in a place where she would be cowering to anyone who upset her in the future. “If someone is hurting you, or mocking you, or making fun of you, you look at that person tomorrow and you face them,” Flicker told attendees at her retreat. “You have a right to stand up and say, ‘F— you.’ ”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.