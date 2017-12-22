Siggy Flicker Leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey After 2 Seasons

Siggy Flicker is saying goodbye to the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star confirmed the news in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish on Friday.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she said. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub] and Margaret [Josephs]. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

Flicker, 50, joined the Bravo show in season 7. Her exit comes on the heels of a tense season, in which she’s feuded bitterly with Josephs, 50. The drama came to a head during a group trip to Milan where Flicker — the only Jewish New Jersey Housewife — accused Josephs of being anti-Semitic after she made a controversial comment about Adolf Hitler. (Flicker, whose father Dr. Mordecai Paldiel is Holocaust survivor, said Hitler’s name was a “trigger word” for her.)

On this week’s episode, Josephs apologized to Flicker, and after some time, Flicker appeared to accept it.

“Last night you gave me a heartfelt apology that was sincere and I thank you for that,” she said. “I needed time to process that. I’m still upset. I don’t think anybody should ever reference Hitler. … I said it in the heat of the moment, but I don’t think that you’re anti-Semitic. I don’t believe that Margaret is anti-Semitic, I believe that Margaret is anti-Siggy. ‘Cause from the moment that I introduced you, it’s like taking someone to a wedding and you deserted me at cocktail hour. That’s what you did.”

Though the women were co-existing calmly by the end of the episode, it appears the fight didn’t end there — the two have continued to feud on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.