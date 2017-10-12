The season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended with sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga having a playful cake fight while celebrating Gorga’s birthday at a fancy restaurant in Boca Raton, Florida. But not everyone was laughing.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode, fans got to see the fallout of #cakegate which culminated in an all-out screaming match between the Jersey Housewives.

On one side was Housewife Siggy Flicker — who has a home in Boca, planned the group trip, set up the special dinner at her friend’s restaurant, and purchased the $1,000 custom-designed cake for Gorga.

Appalled at Giudice and Gorga for causing a scene and throwing the beautiful dessert, Flicker got loud as she picked up the smashed pieces of the beautiful cake. “So f—— classy,” she said. “We’re going to have to explain to the restaurant that we’re from Jersey.”

“My IQ is a lot higher than these girls. Since you guys act like animals, I’m going to act like an animal too. You girls can go f— yourselves,” Flicker continued, telling pal Dolores Catania, “Next time you bring your friends to my f—— town, you better make sure they don’t act like this.”

Turns out those words really upset Gorga and Giudice, as well as new Housewife Margaret Josephs and friend of the Housewives Danielle Staub.

“We were playing, we were having a good time,” Gorga, 38, said the next day in her defense, with Giudice, 45, adding that a cake fight was “what you’re supposed to do when it’s somebody’s birthday.”

“How dare she say she’s more intelligent than all of us,” Staub, 55, added. “Siggy’s behavior screams control freak. She controlled everything: the cake, where we were going to eat. But the moment we started to have fun and she lost control? She lost her s—.”

Added Josephs, a longtime friend of Flicker’s: “I think she owes us an apology. I never saw her act like this.”

Still, Flicker was stewing. “We were all a little drunk last night but that’s no excuse for throwing a cake. I feel humiliated, I feel disrespected,” she confessed. “I’m always thinking about everybody else’s feelings and wanting to do the best for everybody else and no one was thinking about my feelings.”

“I can’t get my head around the fact that I put my heart and soul into making this weekend perfect for my friends and in return, my friends embarrass me,” Flicker continued. “What happened last night to me was crossing a line.”

Flicker kept her mouth shut at first though, skipping out on Gorga, Giudice, Staub and Josephs’ morning yoga beach party and meeting up with the cast later at her friend Lori Konsker’s house for an afternoon of lunch, tennis, and for Giudice, swimming lessons.

“Before we go inside, I want you to know I felt like last night I think things got a little bit too far,” Flicker said prior to entering Konsker’s house. “That cake was flung halfway through the room and I’m hoping that tennis rackets go flying. … We’re going to my friend’s house, please f—— respect it, okay?”

That only seemed to anger the other ladies more. “I feel like I’m being schooled,” Gorga told viewers. “I am classy but I really want to tell you to go f— off.”

Gorga didn’t tell Flicker that at Konsker’s house, but she basically did when the whole cast met later at Flicker’s house for a catered dinner.

“You really thought that after just us being playful with a cake we were going to apologize to you and apologize for us being playful?” Gorga asked Flicker. “[Teresa] putting a little cake on me was just fun.”

“Why didn’t you call either me or Melissa and apologize to us for the derogatory things that you said,” Giudice said, bringing up Flicker’s digs at their IQs and Jersey behavior.

Though Flicker denied making those digs at first, she owned up to telling the women to “go f— themselves,” explaining, “Margaret was trying to make light of it like, ‘Oh Siggy it’s not a big deal,’ So I said ‘Go f– yourself. It is a big deal.’ Why is it that I’m not allowed to have feelings?”

That set off Josephs, who had already made fun of Flicker behind her back and excluded Flicker from a beachside memorial for Giudice’s deceased mother earlier in the day.

“What if it was like a real crisis? What reaction would you have?” Josephs, 50, said. “I don’t cry over that. Why cry about a cake? Siggy, better known as ‘Soggy Flicker’ with all the crying.”

“You have no compassion. You’re like an ice princess,” Flicker shot back in return.

“So is everybody going to kiss Teresa’s ass? You want to crawl up her ass right now? Because you guys were invited here, you’re my guests!” Flicker asked the group. “You don’t get it. Let me be a kindergarten teacher ’cause you guys are not getting it. …Your points, to me, are stupid.”

They didn’t need Flicker’s explanation. “We’re not judging you, why are you judging us?” Gorga snapped. “Don’t say IQ, don’t say stupid, don’t say we don’t understand. Oh my God, remind me to go out with fun people the next time I go out on my birthday!”

“I expect my friends to have a level of class when you’re in a public restaurant,” Flicker said. “I knew people in this restaurant. This is my town. You can continue going out and acting like trash if you want to.”

“Trashy, trashy, trashy!” she screamed.

That was the wrong thing for Flicker to call her fellow Housewives. “There’s two things that you do not call women in Jersey. Stupid or trash,” Gorga said.

“That’s f—— wrong. Siggy, you don’t refer to your friends and people you’re having dinner with as trash,” Staub chimed in, raising her voice. “I can’t hear trash. I’m not f—— trash. … Never use that word in my presence again!”

Said Giudice, standing up: “No one calls me and my sister-in-law trash. Sorry I’m out of here.”

After they left, Flicker reflected on what happened. “You know what this proves to me? They don’t really give a s— about me,” she said. “We started off the weekend as four friends. Twenty-four hours later two people came in — sneaky Margaret and crazy Danielle — and next thing you know, there’s a dissension here. What happened?”

