Jonesing for more fun, sun and drama as summer winds down? MTV has you covered.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening moment of the Laguna Beach network’s latest reality romp, Siesta Key, a world filled with money, mansions and — of course — ultra-rich teens who love to gossip and clash with each other.

The show centers around a couple, Juliette and Alex, and the friends and frenemies that make up their squad. Alex is “sort of the king of our crew,” says Juliette and “can pretty much date any girl he wants” — including her. He’s got a killer mansion right on the beach and, it seems, a license to party at all hours. And that’s not even the half of it.

Also in their group is Alex’s ex-girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Madisson. The twist? Alex cheated on Juliette with his ex last summer.

The drama doesn’t all center around, Alex, however. There’s also his best friend, Chloe, who’s got a huge crush on the so-chill-that-he’s-emotionally-distant surfer Brandon. Plus, a new girl, a model named Kelsey, just moved to town to take care of her sick mom. She’s got herself a boyfriend (from outside the crew) named Garrett, who has “abs for days.”

Following in the immense success of shows like Laguna Beach (and its Kristen Cavallari–Lauren Conrad–Stephen Colletti love triangle), MTV’s cinematically shot Siesta Key follows the lives of these real, albeit very extra, young adults in one of the country’s most exclusive beach neighborhoods. Chloe craves connection with Brandon. Juliette says she’s “not gonna get burned again.” Kelsey is balancing an intense new relationship with caring for her sick mom. And Alex, it seems, is just trying to have a good time.

If you’re thinking that all sounds like a powder keg of drama waiting to happen, you would be right on the money. As Juliette says, “Siesta Key may look perfect … but paradise is never what it seems.”

Siesta Key premieres on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.