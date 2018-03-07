Siesta Key's Kelsey Owens Signs with Wilhemina Models: 'Dreams Really Can Come True'

It’s all happening for Kelsey Owens.

The Siesta Key star revealed on Instagram this week that she had officially landed a modeling agency: Wilhemina Models.

“If your dreams don’t scare you they’re not big enough,” she captioned one of her headshots on Instagram. “Returning to modeling included a lot of hard work, rejection, and doubt on my part. Despite all the obstacles I chose to continue to fight for my dream and am happy to announce I’ve officially signed with @wilhelminamodels.”

“I can’t stress how important it is to never give up on your dreams regardless of the trials you might face along the way,” she added. “Dreams really can come true.”

Owens’ modeling journey has been documented on the MTV reality show, with the 20-year-old explaining that she walked away from her modeling career to help care for her mother in Florida after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But in a recent episode, Owens decided to get back into the business, traveling to New York City with her costar Madisson Hausberg to meet with several agencies around town.

Though Owens was met with some harsh critiques when she told the agents she wanted to do runway and editorial modeling, she eventually warmed up to the idea that she has a more commercial look.

“Always be secure in yourself, and don’t change from the industry because it’s constantly changing,” she told MTV News last month. “No matter what, just stick to who you are.”