'Feels Like an Episode of Scandal': Twitter Reacts to Shonda Rhimes' Netflix 'Power Move'

Just like her hit TV shows, the news that executive producer Shonda Rhimes will depart ABC for Netflix has shaken Twitter — including at least one of its most famous users.
“Give @shondarhimes anything she wants and EVERYTHING she deserves!” wrote actress Gabourey Sidibe on Monday.
But amid all the joy, some questions did arise.
“Can’t wait to see what shonda rhimes does with the creative freedom and latitude at netflix — but, uh, does this mean grey’s is ending?” one fan wrote Monday.
While Grey’s Anatomy — along with other Rhimes-produced series Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and midseason debut For the People — will continue to air on ABC as planned, others still feared for the consequences the move to a limitless streaming platform will have on their free time.
“Shonda Rhimes moving to Netflix is the worst thing to happen to my social life since graduating college,” tweeted another.
Read on to see what else Shondaland devotees made of the announcement, which comes one week after ABC parent company Disney announced a 2019 split from Netflix.
Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder return Sept. 28, and Scandal begins its final season Oct. 5 on ABC.