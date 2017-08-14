'Feels Like an Episode of Scandal': Twitter Reacts to Shonda Rhimes' Netflix 'Power Move'

Just like her hit TV shows, the news that executive producer Shonda Rhimes will depart ABC for Netflix has shaken Twitter — including at least one of its most famous users.

“Give @shondarhimes anything she wants and EVERYTHING she deserves!” wrote actress Gabourey Sidibe on Monday.

Give @shondarhimes anything she wants and EVERYTHING she deserves! pic.twitter.com/PFVTXzT99N — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) August 14, 2017

But amid all the joy, some questions did arise.

“Can’t wait to see what shonda rhimes does with the creative freedom and latitude at netflix — but, uh, does this mean grey’s is ending?” one fan wrote Monday.

While Grey’s Anatomy — along with other Rhimes-produced series Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and midseason debut For the People — will continue to air on ABC as planned, others still feared for the consequences the move to a limitless streaming platform will have on their free time.

“Shonda Rhimes moving to Netflix is the worst thing to happen to my social life since graduating college,” tweeted another.

can't wait to see what shonda rhimes does with the creative freedom and latitude at netflix — but, uh, does this mean grey's is ending? — Leslie Lou (@leslielouz) August 14, 2017

Shonda Rhimes moving to Netflix is the worst thing to happen to my social life since graduating college — Lauren T (@LaMichelle13) August 14, 2017

Read on to see what else Shondaland devotees made of the announcement, which comes one week after ABC parent company Disney announced a 2019 split from Netflix.

https://twitter.com/Soapscum628/status/897115598139924482 don't care what shonda does, just leave grey's anatomy untouched — 🎠 (@callherfancy) August 14, 2017 I don't care what anyone says. Shonda Rhimes coming to Netflix is gonna be glorious. This is only good news as far as I'm concerned. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 14, 2017 https://twitter.com/TheRealDustinM/status/897116002655154177

RELATED VIDEO: Shonda Rhimes Isn’t Diversifying TV, She’s Normalizing It

https://twitter.com/TyTheRobot/status/897122737218617344 SHONDA GOT HIRED TO DEVELOP SHOWS FOR NETFLIX IM NOT READY FOT THIS — Katertot (@_KateMarie3) August 14, 2017 https://twitter.com/Tristine214/status/897121772641943552

https://twitter.com/kfbriones/status/897120799114510336 can u believe the moment teddy altman returns to seattle grace miss shonda rhimes LEAVES ABC ,,, i'm conFlicted — liz (@holyswanmills) August 14, 2017 https://twitter.com/JerricaMJ/status/897124959696367616

https://twitter.com/OnlyMaky/status/897124571010224128 Shonda without network censors… LMAO! The shows are going to be basically Skinamax with better dialogue. LOL — Miriam (@MimiAKA08) August 14, 2017 Shonda Rhimes is such a BOSS #Netflix — Michael Drumond (@MichaelDrumond1) August 14, 2017 https://twitter.com/AintYouScotty/status/897125101111574530

Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder return Sept. 28, and Scandal begins its final season Oct. 5 on ABC.