The Most Shocking Scandal Twists

MELLIE IS RAPED BY HER FATHER-IN-LAW

''Everything's Coming Up Mellie''(season 3, episode 7)

Prior to this episode, First Lady Mellie Grant was a love-to-hate superstar. She stood in the way of Fitz and Olivia getting together (you know, by being his wife) and had her own political ambitions and goals that conflicted with Fitz's. But via one disturbing, out-of-nowhere flashback, viewers learned Mellie had given up way more than originally thought for the good of her husband's political career. Many years prior, Mellie had been raped by Fitz's father, which may have resulted in her becoming pregnant with her now-teenage son. The drama isn't over yet — Fitz still doesn't know, and it's only a matter of time before that bombshell comes out. —Erin Strecker