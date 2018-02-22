TV
The Most Shocking Scandal Twists
Murders! Affairs! Secret identities! See the least predictable turns taken by Shonda Rhimes’ hit show
By EW Staff
1 of 18
OLIVIA IS HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH THE PRESIDENT
''Sweet Baby'' (season 1, episode 1)
The twist that started it all! It's hard to remember a time when the Olitz affair wasn't a Scandal centerpiece, but for anyone who watched the pilot live on April 5, 2012, this first big shocker set the stage for many surprises to come. Not even Cyrus knew about Fitz and Olivia until he caught them in an Oval Office lip-lock in episode 1. —Katie Atkinson
2 of 18
BILLY MURDERS GIDEON
''Crash and Burn'' (season 1, episode 6)
After 46 episodes of nonstop ''holy s---'' moments, you're forgiven for forgetting who, exactly, both these guys are. A brief refresher: Way back in the primordial days of Scandal, one of OPA's primary antagonists was crafty Billy Chambers — Chief of Staff to Vice President Sally Langston. He also happened to be the onetime boyfriend of pregnant White House intern Amanda Tanner, whose death drove season 1's master plot. When tabloid reporter/Quinn's boyfriend Gideon Wallace discovered the connection between Billy and Amanda, Billy repaid the poor guy by brutally stabbing him in the neck with a pair of scissors — proving that from the word ''go,'' nobody on this show was safe. —Hillary Busis
3 of 18
OLIVIA, CYRUS, VERNA, HOLLIS & MELLIE RIGGED THE ELECTION
''Beltway Unbuckled'' (season 2, episode 4)
Waaaait a minute — five of Scandal's most colorful characters are in cahoots? And they rigged the election in Fitz's favor?! And they decided to fix the vote in the aptly named county of Defiance, Ohio?!? In many ways, this was the scandal to end all scandals — a big, juicy, outrageous transgression with repercussions that echo on the series to this day. And its setup, reveal, and fallout were all masterfully executed. —Hillary Busis
4 of 18
FITZ IS SHOT
''Defiance'' (season 2, episode 7)
The show — known for crazy twists — wouldn't actually kill Fitz, would they? Viewers got closer to that question than ever before when Fitz was shot on his way to a gala, a moment that forever altered the state of the Mellie, Fitz, and Olivia triangle. —Erin Strecker
5 of 18
FITZ KILLS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE VERNA THORNTON
''Nobody Likes Babies'' (season 2, episode 13)
There have been a lot of murders onScandal (see: the rest of this list), but this marks the one and only time the Commander-in-Chief got his hands dirty. The man certainly had his reasons — Verna Thornton was behind his assassination attempt AND helped rig the election behind his back — but it's hardly presidential to suffocate an old woman. That's what B613 is for! So the next time you're pining over a steamy Olitz moment, just keep in mind: Fitz will always be a pillow-wielding killer. —Katie Atkinson
6 of 18
ROWAN FROM B613 IS OLIVIA'S FATHER
'White Hat's Back On'' (season 2, episode 22)
''Dad?'' – and, like that, a single word sent Gladiators everywhere into full-on meltdown mode. But what's best about this shocking moment — which took place right at the end of season 2, arguably the year the show experienced a meteoric rise in popularity — is that it solidified what die-hard fans knew all along: When you think you've seen Scandal's best, there's always more to come. —Sandra Gonzalez
7 of 18
MELLIE IS RAPED BY HER FATHER-IN-LAW
''Everything's Coming Up Mellie''(season 3, episode 7)
Prior to this episode, First Lady Mellie Grant was a love-to-hate superstar. She stood in the way of Fitz and Olivia getting together (you know, by being his wife) and had her own political ambitions and goals that conflicted with Fitz's. But via one disturbing, out-of-nowhere flashback, viewers learned Mellie had given up way more than originally thought for the good of her husband's political career. Many years prior, Mellie had been raped by Fitz's father, which may have resulted in her becoming pregnant with her now-teenage son. The drama isn't over yet — Fitz still doesn't know, and it's only a matter of time before that bombshell comes out. —Erin Strecker
8 of 18
SALLY LANGSTON KILLS DANIEL DOUGLAS
''YOLO'' (season 3, episode 9)
Sally killing her husband changed everything we knew about her character. In our world, Fitz had been the sinner, and she had been the self-proclaimed Christian option for President?until she took a life. Not only did the murder send her into a downward spiral, but her decision to call Cyrus immediately after linked everyone together in a desperate desire to protect this secret (which still hangs over them today). —Samantha Highfill
9 of 18
OLIVIA'S MOTHER IS A TERRORIST
''YOLO'' (season 3, episode 9)
What didn't happen in ''YOLO''? After previous episodes showed that Maya hadn't been killed in a plane crash decades before, and after seeing Mama Pope chew through her own wrist, we thought we could ''handle'' anything. That's until Liv put it together that her mom was an international terrorist mere minutes after putting her on a plane to freedom. So, not only was Liv's dad not the bad guy (okay, he still was), but Maya had played her daughter for a fool. Harsh. —Lanford Beard
10 of 18
JAKE KILLS JAMES
'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang'' (season 3, episode 14)
When the previous episode ended with Jake's gun pointed at and David Rosen, we knew someone was going to get offed. Still, it didn't lessen the impact of seeing James brutally gunned down on the street. But, while the shot in James's back may have been a shot in the heart of Scandal viewers everywhere, it was also a great moment that emphasized the show's no-one-is-safe motto. Yes, NO ONE — even Emmy winners. (Go behind the scenes of the moment.) —Sandra Gonzalez
11 of 18
THE DEATH OF FITZ'S SON
"The Price of Free and Fair Elections"(season 3, episode 18)
Just when it seemed like there was no chance of Fitz getting re-elected, a tragedy struck that, ironically, guaranteed his second term: Fitz and Mellie’s son Jerry was killed onstage during his dad’s speech. Not only did this murder — with a stolen strain of meningitis — affect our opinion of trusty Secret Service agent Tom (who was actually a member of B613, like everyone else), but it was secretly an act of revenge by Rowan Pope. "He took my child," Rowan says, "so I took his." The only benefit of Jerry’s death is that it introduced us to the grief-stricken "Smelly" Mellie, still one of the show’s best characters. — Isabella Biedenharn
12 of 18
THE RETURN OF STEPHEN FINCH
"No More Blood" (season 4, episode 13)
The bonkers auction of Olivia Pope after she was taken captive in the fourth season provided not only copious nail-biting moments, but also the reappearance of a classic gladiator. When Olivia is finally released from her captors, she finds herself in the hands of Stephen Finch, one of her former employees who largely exited the show in its first season. –Madeline Boardman
13 of 18
FITZ KICKS MELLIE OUT
"You Can't Take Command" (season 4, episode 22)
The years that Fitz and Mellie spent in a volatile relationship full of drama, and, appropriately, scandal, came to a head at the end of the fourth season. Mellie gives Rowan a list of names of those on the jury for the case involving B613, and thus is partly responsible for the deaths of said jurors. She goes on to win in the Senate but that success is quickly overshadowed when Fitz learns of her actions and tells her, "Pack your bags and get out of my house… or I’ll throw you out." –Madeline Boardman
14 of 18
OLIVIA COMES CLEAN ABOUT THE AFFAIR
"Yes" (season 5, episode 2)
It was the scandal we were always waiting for: Olivia and Fitz's affair finally becoming public. Sure, they were almost caught once, but Jeanine Locke took the fall for that and — with Mellie’s help — steered clear of trouble. But early in season 5, after photos of the couple were leaked, Olivia decided once and for all to face the situation head-on. "Are you the president’s mistress?" shouted a crowd of reporters surrounding Liv at her apartment door. She turned around and answered, "Yes" — and with that one word, everything changed. — Isabella Biedenharn
15 of 18
OLIVIA IS PREGNANT – AND GETS AN ABORTION
"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (season 5, episode 9)
For a moment, it seemed like Fitz and Olivia had finally found their happily ever after. They were living together in the White House, hobnobbing with politicians at charity galas, and were the picture of perfection to the snapping cameras that followed. But like every other Scandal shocker, not everything is what it seems. Unbeknownst to Fitz, Liv was miserable. And pregnant. Fans didn't even realize this twist until Olivia makes a secret trip to the hospital and was seen with her legs up in stirrups as a doctor performs an abortion. When she returns home, she begins to drink – before breaking up with Fitz. – Cristina Everett
16 of 18
OLIVIA KILLS ANDREW NICHOLS
"Thwack" (season 5, episode 17)
So much for that white hat! When the former V.P. (played by Jon Tenney) threatened to reveal Mellie Grant's dirty secrets, Olivia took a serious turn for the dark and handled him... with a chair!
17 of 18
ROWAN KILLED FRANKIE VARGAS
"Extinction" (season 6, episode 6)
After adding up the suspects in the murder of President-elect Francisco Vargas just after he won the election, the answer was finally revealed. And, boy, was it a doozy! Rowan Pope was no longer the puppetmaster he'd been for as long as we'd known him — he'd become the puppet! And his evil masters, played by Zoe Perry and David Warshofsky, made him pull the trigger and set governmental chaos in motion.
18 of 18
