Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby Reveal the UnREAL Season 3 Scene That Was 'Very Hard to Shoot'

They may star in a scripted show about unscripted TV, but Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby say their hit lifetime series UnREAL covers a lot of topics truly based in reality.

In two separate interviews, the actresses open up to PEOPLE Now about a season three scene Zimmer calls “very hard to shoot.”

“As Constance, I just thought, ‘What?’ ” says Zimmer.

The moment in question involves UnREAL‘s fictional dating competition show Everlasting‘s first female suitor, Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald of Masters of Sex fame). Serena —a Silicon Valley mogul — is advised by Everlasting‘s producer Chet (Craig Bierko) on how to land a fiancé at the end of her run.

“Chet comes in and basically tells Serena, like, the way to really get a man is not to be this strong, powerful woman. It’s to dumb yourself down,” explains Appleby.

Lifetime

The moment, both actresses say, is something they’ve sadly experienced.

RELATED: Let’s Get This Sausage Party Started!’ Fists Fly and Panties Drop in UnREAL Season 3 Trailer

“It happened to me when I was single all the time,” says Appleby. “Guys would be like, ‘Don’t tell me you own any houses, don’t tell me you have a job.’ ”

Continues Appleby, “But that’s what makes me great. I work hard, I have drive, I’m like ambitious — what’s wrong with that? And they’re like, ‘It’s not really attractive.’ And so what I realized… you just gotta find a man who’s strong enough to be with a woman who has her own life.”

The third season of UnREAL airs on Lifetime on February 26th at 10 p.m. ET.