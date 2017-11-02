Shereé Whitfield Isn't Sure NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak-Biermann Can Be Friends Again After Cockroach-Gate

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back, and so are frenemies NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Atlanta O.G. Shereé Whitfield, and we had to ask about the bitter feud that exploded between Leakes, 49, and Zolciak-Biermann, 39, last month after Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann alleged she found cockroaches in Leakes’ home.

Whitfield, 47, who is good friends with Zolciak-Biermann, gave an update on how the Bravo star has been doing since she obtained legal counsel after Leakes accused her of being “racist” on Instagram.

“She’s holding her head up,” Whitfield said. “She was definitely very upset and not happy with some of the comments that were made about her and her family, but she’s holding up.”

“Again, we’re O.G.s and we started this platform [in Atlanta] all together,” she continued. “I want to believe that they can get past this, but there was so much said and done — I’m not sure they’ll ever be where they were before.”

“I just want them to be cordial!” she added. “I’ll go for that.”

In October, Leakes slammed 20-year-old Brielle over claims of “prejudice” after the mother-daughter pair visited Leakes’ home and allegedly found cockroaches, resurfacing an old video filmed by Brielle in Leakes’ bathroom, documenting what appeared to be large, black insects.

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y!” Leakes wrote in a since-deleted post. “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be [@kyliejenner]. Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.”

In the comments section of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann a “calculating [bipolar] racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Zolciak-Biermann jumped to her daughter’s defense via Instagram, assuring RHOA fans that they will soon see the bug incident play out on season 10.

“It’s inappropriate,” she later said of Leakes’ behavior on Larry King Now. “In this day and age, people are dying over racism. I’m on a show with all African-American women, and I’m the only one that’s ever been on the show that’s Caucasian, so it’s the card that sometimes they play, and it’s gross. And I won’t allow it.”

Whitfield also told PEOPLE Now that she noticed a change in Leakes this season.

“I think we’ve all evolved, but I would say the most would probably be NeNe,” she said. “She looks totally different. She may act a little different — I think this season people will see a different side of her, as well.”

“At times, it didn’t seem like she was as humble,” she said. “When she originally started, we were all very humble — and sometimes it seemed like that didn’t stick [with Leakes].”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.