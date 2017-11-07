Shereé Whitfield on Kenya Moore Post-Wedding: ‘She’s Actually a Nicer Person Now!’

Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore have had their fair share of ups and downs (who could forget the infamous Chateau Shereé/Moore Manor showdown?). But the ladies are seeing eye-to-eye these days — and it seems Moore’s new relationship played a role in the reunion.

“I’m enjoying her as a newlywed,” Whitfield says. “You remember how evil that bitch used to be. She’s actually a nicer person now. She’s more humble. She needed that … whatever it is, I love it.”

Moore and her husband Marc Daly said their “I dos” at a beachside elopement in St. Lucia in June with an intimate ceremony, surrounded by a small group of friends and family.

“I was surprised that she did it without letting people know,” Whitfield say of Moore. “For so long she’s been on the show. We all know she wanted love. She wanted to be married. She wanted to have kids. So, to me, when you have this, show it off!”

Whitfield says that the marriage has done wonders for her and Moore’s friendship.

“We’ve definitely moved to a better term,” she says. “We’re definitely in a better place.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.