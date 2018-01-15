Shep Rose Prepares to Pick His Girlfriend in RelationShep Finale: 'I Hope I'm Right About This'

It’s down to two women on Shepard “Shep” Rose‘s Bravo dating series RelationShep — and that final decision isn’t going to be an easy one.

PEOPLE’s got an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s finale, as the Southern Charm star makes his final decision between dog groomer Peyton, 27, or TV producer Priscila, 34.

Traveling to see Priscila, Rose appears to be a little anxious in the video. “I hope I’m right about all of this,” he tells his producer Sarah. “Now when you’re making decisions and they’re fairly permanent decisions, it gets a little more weighty.”

“Fingers crossed,” he adds, hopeful he made the right decision as he surprises Priscilla.

Bravo

She, it appears, isn’t expecting Rose. “I’m surprised to see you,” she tells him.

“Everything’s cool,” he tells her. “Our relationship’s been kind of amazing. As I’ve gone along, I’ve really come to appreciate you. You have constantly surprised me and we’ve just had a lot of really great conversations and laughs. … You take care of things and that’s a really sweet quality.”

Priscila is equally smitten, having just come from an overnight stay at his parents’ mountain house. “I definitely saw a really saw a side to you in the mountains that I hadn’t seen before,” she says. “More of like, intimate moments between us. And it changed my feelings.”

“Shep is really meeting my expectations and beyond,” she gushes to audiences. “My feelings are growing for him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will Southern Charm‘s Most Eligible Bachelor Shep Rose Finally Settle Down?!

Viewers will have to wait until the finale to see who Rose picks. But as the 37-year-old businessman told PEOPLE in December, he’s hopeful he’s found the right girl to settle down with — something he was motivated to do more and more by watching costars Thomas Ravenel and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

“Thomas and Whitney are Exhibit A and B of lifelong bachelorhood,” Rose says of the Charleston, South Carolina, bachelors (ages 55 and 49, respectively). “I’m not saying they’re not happy, and I think the world of them both, but I don’t want to be in their shoes when I’m their age.”

As for a hint to who he picks, Rose said to expect the unexpected.

“The way it turns out is pretty surprising,” he teased.

RelationShep airs Monday (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.