Shemar Moore Heading Back to Criminal Minds for Season 12 Finale

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Shemar Moore is heading back to Criminal Minds to guest star in the season 12 finale.

The actor will return as Derek Morgan for the episode, in which “Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season,” according to a press release from CBS.

Moore is an original cast member who starred on the crime drama from 2005 to 2016 and appeared in 251 episodes. He left the show last March after 11 seasons. Criminal Minds addressed the departure by having Morgan bid adieu to the bureau to spend more time with his family. Moore’s credits since his departure include Justice League vs. Teen Titans and The Bounce Back.

Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Damon Gupton.

The finale airs Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET on the network.