Shay Mitchell Celebrates Reuniting with Pretty Little Liars' Creator for New TV Project

Shay Mitchell may have closed the book on Pretty Little Liars, but she’ll soon begin a new chapter with Freeform.

The actress, 30, confirmed on Friday that she will be teaming up with PLL creator I. Marlene King for a new project titled The Heiresses.

“Whoop whoop,” Mitchell retweeted the announcement, along with an upside down smiley face emoji.

Based on the book by author Sara Shepard and produced by King, The Heiresses is a family soap with a mystery twist, set in the diamond world, about two cousins at the top of an empire who are driven apart by a deadly car crash a year before the series begins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The forthcoming King-scripted drama has already landed a put-pilot agreement, which means The Heiresses has a high chance of being greenlit to series.

Mitchell’s next TV move comes days after Freeform announced that the network ordered a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a spin-off series starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who are set to reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

Based on a book series, The Perfectionists, by Sara Shepard and being adapted by King, the new series will introduce viewers to Beacon Heights, a town where everything only “seems perfect but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be.”

The big question, however, remains how Ali and Mona’s endings on PLL will tie into the spin-off. Reminder: Ali and Emily (Mitchell’s character) have a family, and Mona has a new life in France — one which involves kidnapping.