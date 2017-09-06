Sharon Osbourne Stands By Her Comments About Kim Kardashian West’s Nude Selfies

Sharon Osbourne may think Kim Kardashian’s nude selfies are not an expression of feminism, but she doesn’t objectively have a problem with them.

“It’s not about what she does with her own body. No criticizing anybody for what they do with their own body, more power to her,” she clarified during a Facebook Live interview with EW on Wednesday. “But I don’t think you can turn around and say, ‘I’m a feminist.’ I don’t think what she does equals feminism. Yes, she’s done it on her own; yes, she doesn’t rely on a man for her living — but I don’t think because you bare your body that makes you a feminist.”

Osbourne received mixed reactions to the harsh words she had for Kardashian in an interview with The Telegraph. “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Osbourne had said. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

The daytime talk show host further clarified that her issue with the nude selfies stems more from her concerns about the messages it send to Kardashian’s own fans (along with Kardashian’s notorious sex tape that helped propel her to fame).

Cohost Sheryl Underwood echoed those thoughts, saying, “While Kim is a genius businesswoman, she has a lot of young girls following her and what example would that be if all these young girls thought, Well this is the way I’m going to make it… There’s a lot of girls out there who aren’t going to make it and are going to be taken advantage of.”

“It’s so highly sexualized it takes the intellectual nature out of Kim Kardashian succeeding because she’s a very bright woman, but if you lead with nudity then it’s sexualized and that’s what people think of you,” Underwood added.

Kardashian posted another NSFW selfie on Tuesday, which many felt was a clap back to Osbourne’s comments. Osbourne, however, disagrees — “Why should she care what anybody says about her? She’s riding high.”

Watch the video above for more from the ladies of The Talk.

—With reporting from Gerrad Hall

This article originally appeared on Ew.com