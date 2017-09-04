Sharon Osbourne and Kim Kardashian West have two very different perspectives on feminism.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, The Talk host criticized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s reasoning for posting nude or semi-nude selfies.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Osbourne, 64, said of Kardashian West, 36.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them,” Osbourne continued.

Osbourne admitted that Kardashian West has the freedom to show off her body on social media but said she shouldn’t be praised as a feminist for exposing herself.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Osbourne added. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

The Kimoji creator’s own views on feminism have changed: She posted a personal essay on her website and app titled “Why I Don’t Label Myself a Feminist” last August.

“For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles,” Kardashian West wrote. “Of course I want these things! I’m all about empowering and uplifting women.”

“Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin, and I encourage women to be open and honest about their sexuality, and to embrace their beauty and their bodies,” she wrote. “But why do we have to put labels on things? You’re Republican, you’re Democrat, you’re bisexual, you’re plus-size, you’re poor, you’re a criminal, you’re a mother, you’re a feminist. I’m a human being, and I have thoughts, feelings and opinions about a lot of different things.”

But the reality star’s perspective appears to have shifted.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the E! personality said she’s a feminist at her core.

“I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” she told the publication.

“But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist,” she continued. “To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”