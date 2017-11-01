Sharon Osbourne Says Simon Cowell Is 'Doing So Much Better' Nearly a Week After Hospitalization

Simon Cowell is on the mend after his hospitalization.

Early Friday morning, the America’s Got Talent judge, 58, was rushed to the hospital after fainting and falling down the stairs at his London home. His rep said he couldn’t sleep and was trying to get a glass of hot milk.

Now that he’s had nearly a week to rest — he missed the first live episodes of the current season of X Factor UK in England on Saturday and Sunday — fellow judge Sharon Osbourne said Cowell is “going to be okay.”

“He’s doing so much better,” Osbourne, 65, shared on Wednesday’s The Talk. “His partner, Lauren, came down to [X Factor UK] on both nights, so she was there flying Simon’s flag.”

“She was just saying that he suffers from low blood pressure anyway,” Osbourne said of Cowell’s partner Lauren Silverman, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Eric. “Because of the concussion, that’s why he couldn’t come back.”

Following the scary incident, Cowell admitted that the moment was a wake-up call reminding him that he needs to take better care of himself.

“I’d gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy,” Cowell told The Sun.

He continued, “Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage.”

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” said Cowell, who returned to his London home hours after his hospitalization on Friday afternoon. “They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

Cowell concluded: “I know I was very lucky I didn’t hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I’m truly grateful.”