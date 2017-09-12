Sharon Osbourne Says She Was ‘Misquoted’ About Her Kim Kardashian Feminism Comments

Sharon Osbourne is revisiting her comments about Kim Kardashian and feminism.

Osbourne, 64, told her The Talk co-hosts that the situation was “ridiculous” before recalling the moment she told The Telegraph that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians nude selfies were not feminism.

She stood by those comments, but added that she had been misquoted.

“[The interviewer] asked my opinion and I gave it,” Osbourne said. “It wasn’t rude. She poses nude, she’s very sexual in her clothes, and even her every day clothes, it’s very sexual.”

“Whatever she does she’s showing her body, which shows she’s a strong, grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body,” she continued.

“And that’s great, but people have been doing that since day one and people have been stripping and whatever since day one,” Osbourne said. “It doesn’t make you a feminist, it makes you someone who is a strong person, and confident with their body and wants to show it. But, that’s not a feminist.”

She added, “It got misquoted when it came out — my response – and then Kim came back and said, ‘I never said I was a feminist.'”

Kardashian, 36, also had a response for Osbourne’s latest address of the debacle, telling E! News, “First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and the comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”

Making her point clear, Kardashian had shared a naked photograph of herself when Osbourne’s comments first surfaced.