The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Says Mel B's Divorce Drama Is 'Not Just Physical, It's Mental Abuse Too'

Sharon Osbourne spoke out about Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s divorce and allegations of abuse by her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk.

“In the situation that she’s been in for 10 years, it’s not just physical, it’s mental abuse too,” Osbourne, 64, says.

The talk show host and former reality star recalled working with Brown while rumors of her physical abuse were circulating. (Belafonte has denied the claims to TMZ and said he is “shocked” by the allegations.)

“Three years ago, in the final two days of X Factor, she didn’t make the first day and she was in the hospital,” Osbourne says. “And it was reported in all the papers that said ‘allegedly’ she’s been beaten by her husband. And she came back for the final day and she had a black eye and bruising everywhere, but she made the final.”

“This has been brewing and people talking for a very, very long time,” Osbourne continues. “You know what, she’s a good girl. She’s a great mother. She works her bum off.”

The Spice Girls singer filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20. Brown and Belafonte, 41, married in 2007 after five months of dating.

Brown, 41, accused Belafonte of years of physical and emotional abuse in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The singer filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband of 10 years on Monday, outlining how Belafonte allegedly manipulated and threatened her into staying with him. Belafonte, 41, has been ordered by authorities to leave the family’s Los Angeles home and to stay away from Brown and her three daughters: Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and 5-year-old Madison.

