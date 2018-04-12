Sharon Osbourne Reveals She 'Didn't Get On' with Ashton Kutcher When He Was a Guest on Her Show

It seems like The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne is not too fond of Ashton Kutcher.

During an appearance on Larry King Now on Monday, King asked the talk show host if there was any interview that didn’t go the way she expected, to which Osbourne replied: ‘Everybody’s take is different. Somebody can come in and I can go, ‘That was amazing.’ And the other goes, ‘Do you think?'”

However, the 65-year-old noted that she specifically “didn’t get on” with Kutcher, 40.

“I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher,” Osbourne revealed. “Didn’t get on with him at all.”

As to why she didn’t get along with the Ranch actor? “Bad attitude, for me, for me,” shared Osbourne, adding that she “got his name wrong” on the show and that started things off on a bad foot.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

“He was pissed,” recalled Osbourne. “And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, ‘What have you done in this industry?'”

“And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up and s— you out,'” continued Osbourne. “I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid.'”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has been outspoken about her feelings towards a celebrity though. Last September, she slammed Kim Kardashian West and her family in an interview with The Telegraph.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” Osbourne said at the time. “And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Costars Who Didn’t Get Along On Set

Osbourne later explained that she had been misquoted, but stood by the comments she made.

In response, West said Obsourne sounded “ridiculous.”

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that,” West—who sent a Valentine earlier this year to all of her celebrity “haters” including Osbourne—told E! News back in September. “So I think when people misquote you and the comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”