Bonner Bolton Says He's '100% Single' Despite Sparks with DWTS Partner Sharna Burgess

Bonner Bolton and his Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess have denied that they are a couple, but they’re also not taken by anyone else (so there’s a chance, Team DenimNDiamonds fans)!

While taking a break from rehearsals on Friday, the dance duo spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their chemistry in the ballroom and their current relationship status.

“Are you dating anyone outside of Dancing with the Stars?” ET‘s Cameron Mathison asked the professional bullrider.

“I’m not,” Bolton, 29, responded, adding that he’s “100 percent” single.

Burgess also insisted she wasn’t seeing anyone romantically.

“I am absolutely single,” the Australia native, 31, insisted.

However, the duo understand that fans are picking up on their chemistry, as displayed during the first week of competition’s cowboy-themed cha cha.

“She’s really good to get along with. We actually have a lot in common,” Bolton explained. “I think our personalities are real similar, but that can make it kind of challenging to sometimes.”

“We have a great chemistry getting to know each other, but obviously we’re three weeks into this thing of having met each other on his ranch and we’re having a lot a lot of fun,” Burgess added. “But our priorities obviously are getting Bonner through this competition as far as he can possibly go. So in the mean time, we’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other and we do have great chemistry.”

During the season 24 premiere, while host Erin Andrews interviewed fellow competitors Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, Twitter users caught Bolton absentmindedly putting his arm around his dancing partner’s waist as he gazed upwards at a screen. Cameras also caught his hand falling between Burgess’ thighs before she quickly and discreetly relocated it.

But despite the footage, both Bonner and Burgess assure that the grab was an unintentional mistake.

“I was watching Peta [Murgatroyd] and Nick [Viall] up there and I really had no idea. I knew it was her that bumped into me and I put my arm around her and I was turned to watch the TV screen and I felt her push my hand away and honestly had no idea,” Bolton told Extra.

“You can see when I move his hand that he had no idea where it was. He has no reaction and it was such an innocent mistake that was truly blown so far out of proportion,” added Burgess, 31. “I didn’t think anything of it. I also didn’t think the cameras were right on us at that point either until I saw my Twitter feed blow up. … He was mortified.”