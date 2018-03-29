Sharknado Franchise Ending with Time-Traveling Sixth Installment

Dave Quinn
March 29, 2018 09:26 AM

Say goodbye to Sharknado.

Syfy is putting a stop to it’s favorite franchise, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The sixth installment — set to premiere this summer — will send stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox traveling through time to put a stop to the original Sharknado that started it all and eventually, destroyed the Earth (as seen at the end of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming)

Reid, 42, lamented the end of the franchise on Twitter, writing, “Thanks everyone for all the support along are [sic] crazy journey.”

Ziering, 53, recently shared a photo from the set of the TV film.

“Yup, another storm is coming!” he wrote, captioning a green screen action shot.

RELATED: Tara Reid Reportedly Gets Paid a Quarter of What Her Sharknado Costar Ian Ziering Earns on Each Installment

The first Sharknado debuted in 2013 and quickly became a cult hit.

Sequels have included Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. 

Of course, the fun of Sharknado is all in the guest stars. Past celebs who have appeared included Cheryl Tiegs, Gary Busey, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, Olympic diver Tom Daly, and a slew of Real Housewives stars including Erika GirardiBrandi Glanville, Kenya MooreCynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams.

TVLine was first to report the news.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now