Sharknado Franchise Ending with Time-Traveling Sixth Installment

Say goodbye to Sharknado.

Syfy is putting a stop to it’s favorite franchise, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The sixth installment — set to premiere this summer — will send stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox traveling through time to put a stop to the original Sharknado that started it all and eventually, destroyed the Earth (as seen at the end of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming).

Reid, 42, lamented the end of the franchise on Twitter, writing, “Thanks everyone for all the support along are [sic] crazy journey.”

Thanks everyone for all the support along are crazy journey 💜😘🦈 https://t.co/WoSn3JSGsy — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) March 29, 2018

Ziering, 53, recently shared a photo from the set of the TV film.

“Yup, another storm is coming!” he wrote, captioning a green screen action shot.

The first Sharknado debuted in 2013 and quickly became a cult hit.

Sequels have included Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

Of course, the fun of Sharknado is all in the guest stars. Past celebs who have appeared included Cheryl Tiegs, Gary Busey, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, Olympic diver Tom Daly, and a slew of Real Housewives stars including Erika Girardi, Brandi Glanville, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams.

TVLine was first to report the news.