FIRST LOOK: Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels & More! Check Out the Star-Studded Sharknado 5 Cast
Sharnado 5: Global Swarming premieres Aug. 6 on SYFY
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
BACK IN ACTION
In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid), when their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world.
BRITISH INVASION
Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan — who opened up exclusively to PEOPLE while competing on Dancing with the Stars about breaking his neck — plays the Prime Minister of England alongside British TV personality Katie Price.
THE DREAM TEAM
Fin and April team up with badass sharknado tracker Nova (Cassie Scerbo) and travel from London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond.
MOTHER KNOWS BEST
Olivia Newton-John — who is currently battling metastatic breast cancer — and daughter Chloe Lattanzi play Orion and Electra, two brilliant scientists who help defend Australia from a looming sharknado.
SHARKNADO OF LOVE?
Musician Bret Michaels stars as himself and gets trapped in the storm.
A CAVALCADE OF STARS
Though the film stars Ziering, Reid and Scerbo, it will also feature cameos by Fabio as the Pope, Charo as the Queen of England and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams as an archeologist, plus Clay Aiken, Olympic diver Tom Daly and more.
