Seals do not usually fare well during Shark Week.

The semi-aquatic mammals are a major prey for sharks — and dinner time is a major focus of the annual shark-focused television event.

But in a new ad promoting the upcoming Shark Week, recording artist Seal is actually the one being eaten.

Seal begins the commercial on a pier performing his 1995 hit “Kiss from a Rose,” which was featured on the Batman Forever soundtrack.

The singer is giving a full-out performance when a shark jumps out of the water and devours him.

The ad is reminiscent of something out of the campy Sharknado TV movie series, but Shark Week focuses on very-real sharks all over the world.

Shark Week kicks off a full roster of programs for shark fanatics and adrenaline junkies alike, beginning July 23 at 7 p.m. ET on Discover.