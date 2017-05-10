Shark Tank's Daymond John Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Daymond John has had a cancerous mass removed from his thyroid.

The Shark Tank star revealed during a sit-down interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid and has received treatment for it.

“I had an extensive physical and they discovered there was a nodule on thyroid,” he told Robin Roberts. “They removed it and it was stage 2 cancer on my thyroid … I didn’t skip a beat. I got some early detection and I understood that I had a challenge and if I attack it now, then I wouldn’t let it attack me. I had that removed. I didn’t miss anything, I was out partying and dancing two days later — not that I should of.”

He went on to stress the issue that early detection is key in fighting cancer.

“But I wanted to share this information with people, because what would I have went through if I decided to just stick my head in the sand and go, ‘You know what, I’m not going to check into stuff. If it happens it happens to everybody else,’ ” he said.

“I’m absolutely great,” John added. “I have to monitor it for the rest of my life. I have another half of my thyroid still in. In the event it comes back I will have to fight it.”

John, 48, is the CEO of the FUBU corporation and an investor on ABC’s hit shows Shark Tank — which he’s starred on since 2009 — and Beyond the Tank.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2015, the father of three opened up about the struggles and drive that built his success.

“My first business was selling painted pencils to boys to give to girls when I was 6,” he told PEOPLE.

Foregoing college, he worked odd jobs, from messenger to waiter, before launching a line of handmade hats in 1989 under the name FUBU. “For Us By Us came to me after hearing how some brands didn’t want to make clothes for African Americans,” he said. “It was about a community.”

Now John is setting an example for the next generation of dreamers. “I get excited about their businesses,” said the businessman, who tells young mentees to follow their passion. “They’ve allowed me to invest in their dream.”