Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Gets (Very) Handsy with DWTS Pro Partner Keo Motsepe While Receiving Scores

Barbara Corcoran got up close — and very personal — with her Dancing with the Stars pro partner on the season 25 premiere.

On Monday night’s premiere episode, the 68-year-old Shark Tank star and her 27-year-old pro partner, Keo Motsepe, performed their first dance for audiences: a gold and glittery salsa. After she shook her money maker for viewers, Corcoran waited to receive her scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

As the dancing duo stood beside co-host Tom Bergeron, cameras captured the reality star placing her left hand on Motsepe’s (very) upper thigh, where it firmly remained while the duo listened to the judges critiques and scores.

“You really have to push those hips and place those feet,” Tonioli told Corcoran about her movements. “The intentions were good, but the execution needed much more attack.”

“Oh, that’s a bad news kind of thing,” said Corcoran, who was awarded a 14/30 for their salsa.

When Corcoran signed on for season 25 of DWTS, the real estate mogul knew there was just one pro dancer for her: Motsepe.

“If he’s not good looking, send him back,” Cocoran said of her ideal partner in her video package. “If I got Keo, it’d be a dream come true.”

Upon meeting Motsepe, Corcoran told Motsepe in the video, “Come to mama.”

“Let’s have a look at you … fine specimen of a man. Keo is my type. he’s ripped, he’s young … I’m going to be the envy of all my girlfriends when I get home,” she continued.

“I hope that we have the happy ending that Robert and Kym had,” Corcoran joked, referencing her Shark Tank costar Robert Herjavec, who married his DWTS partner Kym Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.