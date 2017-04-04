WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Crushes Jimmy Fallon in Epic Lip Sync Battle

What an epic Lip Sync Battle!

Shaquille O’Neal helped kick off Jimmy Fallon‘s weeklong taping of The Tonight Show in Orlando, Florida on Monday by going head-to-head with the late night host in the show’s wildly popular pretend-singing contest.

To start off the showdown, Fallon, 42, hyped up the crowd with House of Pain’s 1992 smash “Jump Around.” Meanwhile, the retired Hall of Fame basketball player, 45, channeled Bobby Brown for a rendition of the New Edition band member’s 1988 hit “My Prerogative,” with a little help from Pitbull, who was the night’s musical act.

For the second and final round, Fallon made a costume change into a half-and-half look of Ariana Grande and John Legend to belt out the Beauty and the Beast title track.

Shaq Diesel concluded the bit with Elton John‘s 1993 single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” during which he picked up Fallon, who dueted as Kiki Dee.

But this isn’t Shaq’s first go-round with LSB.

In May 2016, the Inside the NBA co-host showed off his inner Jennifer Beals for a hilarious performance of Michael Sembello’s 1983 hit “Maniac,” even sporting a curly brunette wig and iconic Flashdance apparel. He competed against Aisha Tyler on the Spike spin-off series and won the belt.

The Tonight Show will be in Orlando all week to celebrate the grand opening of the Emmy winner’s new ride, “Race Through New York starring Jimmy Fallon.”

On Tuesday’s show, Tonight Show favorite Blake Shelton will be a guest and musical performer alongside Fast and Furious star Scott Eastwood.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.