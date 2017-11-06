Real Housewives' Shannon and David Beador Reunite for 'Family Outing' at USC Game Post-Split

For Shannon Beador, family still — and always — comes first.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, defended herself against haters after posting an Instagram photo with estranged David Beador, 52, at Saturday’s University of Southern California homecoming football game.

“Go Trojans! Still a family outing!” she captioned a selfie with David and their 16-year-old daughter Sophie.

The reality star then addressed trolls, saying, “And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”

The couple — who have been married for 17 years and share three daughters together: Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, 13 — split a little over a month ago.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon exclusively told PEOPLE about her breakup. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage

Tailgating Trojan style… ✌️❤️🏈✌️❤️🏈 #fighton #beatStanford #goUSC #uscselfie A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for the Beadors, as documented through the course of Shannon’s four seasons on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about just days before filming began. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family.