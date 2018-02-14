Shannon Beador 'Taking the High Road’ as Estranged Husband Goes Public with Girlfriend: Source

Shannon Beador‘s divorce from estranged husband David Beador may not be finalized, but that hasn’t stopped the father of three from jumping into a new relationship — a development that a source close to the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells PEOPLE she’s handling by “taking the high road” and “focusing on her new life with their girls.”

David went public with his new girlfriend back in January, referring to himself as “the lucky one” in the comments of Instagram photo she shared of the two of them.

On Wednesday, he wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram, writing “and away we go” with emojis of a plane, a tropical island, a sun and two glasses of wine. He added the phrase “not discreet anymore” in a hashtag.

His girlfriend — who is reportedly a mom of two 20 years his junior — wrote back, referring to David as her love with a sea of heart emojis. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the most kind, funny, motivated, loving & 🔥 man!” she wrote, captioning a photo of a bundle of heart balloons and $730 Gucci tennis shoes that read “Blind for Love” on them. “The sky is more blue & my coffee taste better with you in my life.”

Reps for Shannon had no comment to PEOPLE, but an insider close to the reality star says she was “blindsided by the relationship” which comes a few months after the pair ended their 17 year marriage.

“It’s disgusting and cruel that David would be putting this out so publicly as their divorce is not yet finalized and they share three daughters together,” the source says — referring to the Beador’s girls Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13. “He’s always been selfish and is clearly not thinking about how this will affect his children.”

The source adds that though Shannon didn’t see the relationship coming, she’s “remaining positive about her future.”

“Shannon’s taking the high road in this, staying strong and focusing on her new life that she’s building with her girls,” the inside says. “Family has always been the most important thing to Shannon, and those girls are her world. She spends much of her time with them — at their volleyball games, basketball games and family football outings. She’s a great mother.”

Shannon Beador and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

In October, Shannon, 53, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE she had separated from David, two years after the couple worked to repair their relationship after he admitted to having an affair.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” said Shannon, who told the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion in October. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

In December, Shannon officially filed for divorce, telling her followers on Instagram days later, “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” She and David will be in divorce court on March 12.

Shannon is expected to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season.