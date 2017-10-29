RHOC's Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Split News and Thanks Fans for Support

Shannon Beador is getting by with a little help from her friends — and fans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, shared a photo from the season 12 reunion taping over the weekend, where she revealed she was separating from husband David Beador, 52.

“Reunion Season 12,” she captioned a photo with her makeup and hair team posted to Instagram on Sunday. “Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!”

Shannon also showed off her figure in a black v-neck dress. She had been battling a 40-lb. weight gain, which occurred during a year of emotional stress-eating in the wake of false allegations made by Vicki Gunvalson last season that David “beat the s—” out of Shannon. As she said on the show, the weight “disgusted” David and created a wedge in her marriage.

The couple — who have been married for 17 years and share three daughters together: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12 — split a little over a month ago.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told PEOPLE. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for the Beadors, as documented through the course of Shannon’s four seasons on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about days before filming began. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family.

They appeared to be on track for the better, with David even surprising Shannon with a vow renewal ceremony at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, where they originally said their “I dos” and where David had first proposed to Shannon on her birthday. But in the past year, David began getting distant — often choosing to hit the gym rather than spend time with Shannon and the kids.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 reunion will air on Bravo this November.