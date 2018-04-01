Crude Body Shaming Texts Allegedly Sent to RHOC's Shannon Beador by Estranged Husband Revealed

Texts allegedly from Shannon Beador‘s estranged husband David Beador mocking her weight gain have been publicly revealed amid their temporary divorce settlement.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live! along with Lewis’ Flipping Out costar Jenni Pulos on Friday, where they surprised Shannon by reading text messages that David has allegedly sent her since they split in September after 17 years of marriage.

“You accidentally sent me a few texts of a conversation between you and David. I wanted to prove to the listeners how David has moved on,” Lewis said.

Pulos went on to read, “F— you. So tired of you. You f—ing disgust me. F— you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can’t get off your fat ass.”

Shannon, shocked and upset, replied, “Oh my gosh you guys. What do you mean I sent that to you? Are you kidding me? Oh my God. Oh my God. That was a couple months ago.”

The 53-year-old reality star then denied that she was still getting similar texts from David.

Pulos also read a second text that allegedly said, “World ending tonight? You get out of your pajamas today? Sleep ’til two. The sad part is your bitch behavior is normal for you. F—you.”

“Stop it, you guys!” Shannon said.

David had no comment on the alleged texts, while a rep for Shannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It was unclear how Lewis and Pulos obtained the texts, and PEOPLE was unable to independently confirm that they were genuine.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters — Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13 — as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support in their recent temporary divorce settlement.

A source also told PEOPLE that David was “shaking with anger” and “spewed profanities at Shannon” while they were in the courthouse’s hallway, claiming that the move would bankrupt his company.

Shannon and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

In a previous exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Shannon said that she’s focused on moving forward.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she said. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”