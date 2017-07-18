Shannon Beador's Breakdown! RHOC Star Flees After Lydia McLaughlin Compares Her to Vicki Gunvalson

Shannon Beador and Lydia McLaughlin‘s relationship got off to a rocky start on Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County — in a fight so intense, Shannon ran away from the scene in anger.

The two ladies came to blows shortly after meeting at a birthday party for Tamra Judge‘s granddaughter, where McLaughlin couldn’t help but bring up Shannon’s frenemy, Vicki Gunvalson.

That didn’t sit well with Shannon, who has been on the edge ever since Gunvalson spread damaging allegations about the mother-of-three — claiming Shannon’s husband David Beador “beat the s— out of [Shannon]” during their marriage.

Shannon vehemently denied Gunvalon’s claims and was quick to set the record straight with McLaughlin. “Honestly, I don’t care what she has to say because most of it isn’t true,” Shannon said — telling the viewers, “Our friendship is over and I’ve moved on, so stop talking about me. Is Vicki a little bit obsessed?”

Gunvalson had some hurtful things about Tamra, too, repeating rumors she had heard last season that claimed Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge was gay. And while Tamra also denied the allegations and was angry with Gunvalson, she was sure to tell McLaughlin to form her own opinions. “Our issues with Vicki are our issues,” she said. “They’re not your issues.”

But Shannon felt the need to alert McLaughlin. “Be forewarned,” she said. “The things that she went after about our husbands were unconscionable things. Making allegations that my husband beat me? You don’t put that out there in the world, especially if my children are going to hear that.”

That’s when McLaughlin made an ill-fated comparison, telling Shannon and Tamra: “You guys are acting the same way almost she acted. You hurt her, too.”

The comment didn’t sit well with Shannon.

“I don’t know you well, but I take offense in that comment,” she told McLaughlin — once again bringing up Gunvalson’s involvement in the cancer scheme run by her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayres. “She lied to us that her boyfriend had cancer and she was in on the lie. She’s hurt because we were calling her out on it. She’s making lies up about my husband that’s hurting my kids — that’s still hurting my kids.”

“I’ve gained 40 lbs. — this is stress!” Shannon continued, addressing her recent weight gain. “That is Vicki Gunvalson and I’m not going to let that woman get to me anymore. So I’m telling you, I’m not like Vicki. I am not cruel to Vicki. I will call her out on her lies because she has admitted to them. And I will do that because I don’t just pretend that all those lies didn’t happen. I am not like her, I am not like her at all!”

“Oh my goodness, this chick fully took crazy pills,” McLaughlin told the audience in response. “I just met you and you’re yelling at my like this? Are you for real?”

An interruption by Lydia’s husband Doug ended round one of their battle. Round two came shortly after — but not before McLaughlin chatted with her mother, Judy Stirling, about the incident. “I’m upset that she just yelled at me for nothing,” McLaughlin said.

Stirling had kind things to say about Shannon when they first met, telling her, “You have such a bright light. I’m seeing it in your eyes. Your energy is so in tune with me.”

Talking to her daughter about the argument, she added some context around what she saw to be pain Shannon was experiencing. “She yelled because she’s lost,” Stirling said. “She’s a lost soul.”

It was a point McLaughlin would bring up later, as Shannon once again confronted McLaughlin about the Gunvalson comparison. But this time, McLaughlin defended herself.

“I felt like you kind of took something and then screamed and yelled at me and I was like, ‘Whoa, nice to meet you,'” McLaughlin said. “You screamed and yelled at me. I feel like you are really upset.”

“Did I scream and yell at you?” Shannon asked in response. “I’m really sorry you feel that way Lydia. I’m direct and I’m honest. Put yourself in my shoes and then say to yourself, ‘Did I really yell at you?’ Because I didn’t raise my voice at all. I was upset when you said ‘I feel like you’re just like Vicki.’ That’s what set me off. So let’s be clear, Lydia. When you said I was just like Vicki, you don’t know me and I’m nothing like Vicki Gunvalson.”

McLaughlin tried her best to explain herself, but Shannon wasn’t giving her an opportunity to get her point across. Clearly frustrated, she told Shannon: “We’re not going to get along, I feel like. I don’t want to hang out. I don’t want to go out to dinner with someone where anything I say, you’re attacking me about it.”

“You won’t even hear what I’m saying about it,” McLaughlin added. “I feel like it’s semantics that you’re kind of obsessing about one thing.”

Was she obsessing? Perhaps. But one thing was clear: Shannon wasn’t ready to process that criticism. And before leaving, she tried to stand up for her character one more time. “Your mom said I had a bright light,” Shannon said. “Maybe you should talk to her about it.”

“Yeah well she also said you had a lost soul,” McLaughlin responded — as Shannon left in anger, screaming, “I’m done. I’m f—— done. I’m done. F— it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.