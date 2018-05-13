Shannon Beador Spending 'Low-Key' Mother's Day with Daughters Amid Contentious Divorce

Shannon Beador is keeping things causal this Mother’s Day.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star tells PEOPLE she’s spending the big day with her daughters, Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

“This year, I’ll be a doing a low-key Mother’s day at home with my three daughters,” the reality star says. “Anytime I get to have time with my girls is quality time.”

Shannon Beador and her daughters Shannon Beador/Instagram

It’s been a tough few months for Beador, who split from David Beador in September after 17 years of marriage.

The two have had a contentious divorce so far, with a source telling PEOPLE that David “spewed profanities” at Shannon back in March after she was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support in their temporary settlement.

Weeks later, body-shaming texts David allegedly sent Shannon were exposed. He was accused of telling her, “You f—ing disgust me. F— you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can’t get off your fat ass.”

David had no comment on his alleged courtroom behavior and texts, but Shannon told PEOPLE in a statement that she’s focused on moving forward.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she said. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

Last month, Shannon debuted a new line of cooked, ready-to-eat meals on QVC called Real for Real Cuisine — a venture she credited in part to her split. “As a single mom, a lot of my friends say they go through this every night. We say, ‘Oh, if there was just an easy, healthy option for us to eat for dinner tonight,’ ” she told PEOPLE.