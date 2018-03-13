Shannon Beador Posts Inspirational Quote After Estranged Husband David Criticizes Her Parenting

Shannon Beador is staying positive.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an inspirational quote on Instagram just hours after her estranged husband David challenged her for child custody and criticized her parenting skills in newly filed divorce documents.

“It’s not the strongest that survive, nor the smartest, but the one most responsive to change,” reads the quote.

In court documents filed March 9 to the Orange County Superior Court and obtained by The Blast, David challenged child custody, child support and spousal support requests from Shannon, 53, who originally filed for primary physical custody of their three daughters: Sophie Beador, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

The exes wed on September 16, 2000, and separated September 20, 2017

According to the court documents, David is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

“Such orders would serve the children’s best interests,” read the documents. “While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me. This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children. I have requested they spend nights with me however they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event.”

David, who is requesting that Shannon pay her own legal fees, also alleged in the documents that Shannon is “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship.”

“Moreover, Shannon’s employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away,” he continued.

Shannon and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

Shannon did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Last fall, the Bravo star exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she had separated from David after 17 years of marriage and weathering his cheating scandal; she filed for divorce in early December.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” she said in a statement announcing her separation. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”