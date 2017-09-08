Shannon Beador’s Husband David Wishes ‘Things Were a Lot Better’ a Year After Their Vow Renewal

Shannon and David Beador are having a much-needed heart-to-heart about their marriage.

Last year, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated her birthday with a surprise party and vow renewal ceremony thrown by her husband David at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe – where the couple originally said “I do” 16 years prior and where David had first proposed to her on her birthday.

The renewal was an emotional event, which followed the work the couple put into repairing their marriage in the wake of David’s affair.

“Last year on my birthday my husband gave me the greatest gift of all — something that I didn’t think would ever happen in our relationship,” Shannon says in a preview of Monday’s upcoming RHOC episode, referencing their 2016 vow renewal.

But a year later, it appears the couple, who shares daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline, still has a ways to go in strengthening their relationship.

“So where do you think we stand a year later?” Shannon asks David while at home on the couch.

“To be honest, I wish things were a little bit better with us — a lot better with us,” he candidly tells her. “I think the last six months have been very stressful for you and I don’t do well when you’re very stressed ’cause I essentially pull away when you’re stressed.”

“Yeah, I’m stressed about Vicki because I didn’t know how her allegation, if it was going to come out and how it would be received,” she admits to him.

The past 12 months have been an emotional time for Shannon, who feels distance from her husband following her 40-lb. weight gain. Despite not being fond of exercise, Shannon has been increasing her workouts to help drop the additional pounds she gained over a year of stress eating in the wake of allegations made by Vicki Gunvalson last season that falsely said David “beat the s—” out of Shannon.

Although the allegations affected Shannon, David didn’t take them to heart.

“It didn’t bother me but I know it certainly bothered you,” he tells her in the clip.”There was nothing I could do and I couldn’t convince you to let it go.”

“Well, I guess it’s all my fault,” she shares. “When you said I didn’t let it go and you’re making it seem like I was obsessed.”

In an attempt to ease her stress, David assures “it’s not all your fault” and tells her “we can keep talking about it if you want. I’m fine to talk about it.”

On a recent RHOC episode, Shannon claimed that David has become obsessed with exercise — often choosing to hit the gym rather than spend time with her and their three children.

“It’s taken him away from his family,” Shannon said. “Because his exercise schedule is so rigorous now, both the kids and I don’t see him. He works out before work, comes home and eats with us, and then goes and works out until he goes to bed.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.