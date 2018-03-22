It may appear that Shannon Beador received a breast augmentation, but the Real Housewives of Orange County star wants fans to know that she did not go under the knife.

Shannon recently spent time at a restaurant with three of her “oldest friends” to celebrate a birthday and snapped a photo to document the occasion.

In the smiling image shared Thursday, she sports a fitted, white shirt with a black leather jacket and is flanked by friends.

“Love these girls! ❤❤❤ #oldestfriends #bdaycelebration” she wrote and clarified with two hashtags that she did not get a boob job: “#lookslikeihadaboobjob #nopeididnt.”

The RHOC personality has openly discussed her body and health in the past, including her fluctuating weight. Throughout the last season of the Bravo reality series, Beador revealed she had gained 40 lbs. due to a year of emotional stress-eating, and that she would be working hard through diet and exercise to lose it.

During the season 12 reunion, Shannon showed off the results of her hard work, saying she had lost 25 lbs. so far.

“I have 15 more to go,” said Shannon — who weighed 172 lbs. at the beginning of the season and previously shared a backstage photo from the reunion to Instagram of her full-body look — to host Andy Cohen as she sat on the reunion couch in a chic black v-neck dress.

Though she’s feeling strong now, the mother of three said her weight gain made her feel insecure when the RHOC cameras were rolling.

“I have to tell you when the season started filming, I didn’t want to film. I didn’t want to be in front of the camera. It was like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s going to see how I’ve let myself go,’ ” Shannon recalled. “You feel crappy about yourself. And I know there’s a lot of women who say, ‘You’re not that big’ or you know ‘I’m bigger and you’re making too big of a deal out of it.’ And I apologize to those women, I didn’t meant to offend anyone. But for me, I’ve always been a size 2 or 4. So for me personally, this was just a huge change.”

Adding to her stress was the rocky relationship between Shannon and her estranged husband David Beador, with Shannon saying that the weight “disgusted” David and created a wedge in their marriage.

Shannon Beador and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

In December, Shannon filed for divorce from David after 17 years of marriage and recently reached a temporary settlement in their divorce. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters — Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13 — as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” Shannon said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”