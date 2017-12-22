Shannon Beador's 16-Year-Old Daughter Accidentally Crashes White BMW into Garage Door  

Whoops!

Shannon Beador‘s 16-year-old daughter, Sophie Beador, recently had a run-in with the family’s garage door while driving a white BMW in the driveway. Instead of pushing the brake pedal on the SUV, Sophie put her foot on the gas, which resulted in a heavily-dented garage door and multiple broken glass windows.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram Thursday to share a snapshot of the damage, and also assured her followers that “no one was hurt” in the crash.

“What happens when your 16 year old thinks she is pushing on the brakes when she is actually pushing on the gas…” wrote Shannon, 53. She added the hashtags “#merrychristmasmom #noonewashurt.”

RHOC audiences caught an inside glimpse into Sophie’ driving journey — including her nearly getting into an accident — on season 12 of the Bravo reality series, which featured her at the steering wheel while Shannon gave her vocal instructions from the passenger’s seat.

“You have to be aware of what’s going on around you because those are the people that are going to hit you — or Sophie might hit them,” Shannon said during an interview.

In October, Shannon split from her husband of 17 years, David Beador, with whom she shares three daughters: twins Stella and Adeline, 13, and Sophie. Just over a month later, the reality star filed for divorce from David in December.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon, who revealed the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion in October, previously told PEOPLE. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

Since their separation, the pair has been working to co-parent their children, joining together for a weekly dinner to make the transition easier for them and uniting at the kids’ sporting events.

“We are doing our best to be amicable for our children,” Shannon said, adding that her daughters are taking the news as best as they can. “That’s our primary concern, to act in the best interest of our daughters.”

Days after Shannon’s divorce filing, the Bravo personality took to Instagram to share an encouraging and positive post with her followers.

“Someday, everything will make perfect sense,” the photo reads. “So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.”