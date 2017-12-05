Shannon Beador Is Choosing to 'Smile Through the Tears' Following Divorce Filing

Shannon Beador is choosing to embrace the unknown.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star filed for divorce from her husband, David Beador, whom she has been married to for 17 years and shares three daughters with: Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

Days after her filing, the Bravo personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an encouraging and positive post with her followers.

“Someday, everything will make perfect sense,” the photo reads. “So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.”

In October, Shannon, 53, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE she had separated from David. “It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” said Beador, who told the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion in October. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

Since their separation, the pair has been working to co-parent their children, joining together for a weekly dinner to make the transition easier for them and uniting at the kids’ sporting events. “That’s our primary concern, to act in the best interest of our daughters,” Shannon said.

Months before Shannon separated from her estranged husband — he asked for the separation, according to Shannon — David had “checked out” of their marriage, she said on RHOC.

“The truth about the state of my marriage is that it’s not good,” Shannon said. “I just want to know how David feels because living in this limbo, it’s kind of a form of torture. I just want to know.”

“David’s checked out,” she continued. “There’s no doubt, my husband is checked out. If you’re done with me, then say it and go.”