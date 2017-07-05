WATCH: Shannen Doherty Looks Healthy and Relaxed During a Dance Class with Her Mom

Bust a move, Shannen Doherty!

The former Charmed actress, 46, attended her favorite dance class on Wednesday with her biggest cheerleader by her side: her mom.

Moving it! Love how my mom has such spirit and keeps up with us even though Neda and I constantly change things midway. Btw… Neda is launching online classes which are amazing. Love these two. @themamarosa @jammalibu A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Doherty looked healthy and relaxed while dancing through the moves beside her trainer and her mother.

“Moving it!” she captioned the post. “Love how my mom has such spirit and keeps up with us even though Neda and I constantly change things midway.”

Her mother was also with her every step of the way when Doherty was undergoing chemotherapy. In late April, the actress announced she was in remission.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle against cancer ever since on her Instagram page.

She has shared her workout routines with supporters, her chemotherapy sessions and how they’ve left her feeling afterward, as well as loving moments between her and her family.