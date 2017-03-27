Shannen Doherty Honors Her Late Father on His Birthday in Touching Post: ‘My Hero. My Mentor’

Shannen Doherty is thankful for the years that she had with her late father, who would have turned 73 on March 25.

In a touching post shared on Saturday, the 90210 actress honored her dad, John Thomas Doherty, who passed away in November 2010 at the age of 66.

“March 25 this beautiful light entered the world and left a lasting impression upon everyone he encountered….. they say we pick our family,” she captioned an Instagram post, which featured two black-and-white photos of herself and her father.

“I would pick him over and over again. Every time. My hero. My mentor. I’m ridiculously lucky to have had him guiding me, teaching me and loving me,” she wrote. “He still is. Daddy I love you. Still. Always. Forever. #adadslove.”

Doherty, 45, announced in a statement via her publicist on Nov. 9, 2010 that her dad had passed away, almost a year after he suffered a stroke on Christmas Day. In her statement, Doherty called her father the “greatest man in the world . . . I love him with every inch of my being and cannot imagine life without him.”

Though her father’s stroke was devastating to their family, it pushed the actress to compete on Dancing with the Stars in season 10, which she had turned down when previously asked by the reality dancing competition series.

“He lost his speech, he wasn’t mobile,” she told PEOPLE in March 2010. “He was really struggling, and still is. When I mentioned this to him, he got really excited, and he wanted me to do it. I thought, if my dad can fight through having a stroke and the loss of being able to communicate, I think I can do this for him. So I figured I’m going to get over my fear for him.”

The Charmed alum, who revealed in August 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, recently announced on social media that she had completed chemotherapy.

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” Doherty’s Instagram caption began. In the social media photo, Doherty, who is snuggled in between the sheets of her bed, stares solemnly into the camera.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continued. “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

