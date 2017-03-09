'I'm Very Proud of This Show': Shannen Doherty Takes It Back to Her 90210 Days in '90s #TBT Photo

Not only did Beverly Hills, 90210 make a huge impact on the life of series star Shannen Doherty, but she recognizes the influence it had on the generation of young people who tuned in weekly.

In the spirit of #TBT on Thursday, Doherty, 45, shared a photo of herself and costar Jason Priestley from the ’90s when the duo starred on the drama.

“This is a true #tbt. #beverlyhills90210 is to this day the biggest tv show of its kind I worked on. A true iconic show that reached and touched not only young people, but bridged the gap to their parents. I’m very proud of this show,” Doherty captioned the picture of herself and Priestley, and added the tag and hashtags: “@jason_priestley #brendawalsh #twins.”

The actress appeared on the series from 1990-94 as Brenda Walsh, and Priestley starred as her twin brother Brandon Walsh from 1990-2000.

Last July, Priestley, 47, praised Doherty for publicly sharing her battle with breast cancer.

“What she did the other day, shaving her head and posting the pictures and everything, that was incredibly brave,” Priestley told Entertainment Tonight at the Raising The Bar to End Parkinson’s fundraiser benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation at Laurel Point in Los Angeles.

Doherty announced her diagnosis with breast cancer in August 2015, and has frequently documented her journey — including shaving her head — on social media.

At the end of February, the actress announced on Instagram that she had completed chemotherapy.

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” Doherty’s caption began. In the photo, Doherty, who is snuggled in between the sheets of her bed, stares solemnly into the camera.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continued. “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”