Shameless Star Noel Fisher Marries Layla Alizada in 'Magical' and Intimate Wedding

Shameless actor Noel Fisher married his longtime girlfriend, actress Layla Alizada, on Saturday evening, PEOPLE exclusively reports.

The couple, who met on the TV series Godiva’s in 2005, exchanged heartfelt vows in front of 60 close friends and family.

“We always wanted a wedding that was small and intimate. It was a magical day and even more special having so much of it put together with the help of our loved ones,” Fisher and Alizada tell PEOPLE.

“So grateful for the people in our lives, and that everyone was able to share this day with us.”

Fisher, in Kenneth Cole, and Alizada, wearing a dress by Morilee, celebrated their big day with a Mediterranean-inspired menu and white wine from Patricius at the reception.

While the two first met briefly in the make-up trailer on the set of Godiva’s, it wasn’t until the wrap party when sparks flew. They shared their first kiss later that night.

Fisher and Alizada, who starred in the 2016 Academy Award-nominated short film Day One, live in Los Angeles.