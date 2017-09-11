Sunday night’s episode of Shahs of Sunset featured an unexpected appearance by the late Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman, who died of suicide in July at age 41, appeared on the Bravo reality show with his wife Talinda, visiting a gallery show hosted by Shahs star Asa Soltan Rahmati.

The reality star and her husband Jermaine Jackson Jr. became good friends with the couple after meeting them on vacation in Hawaii. Following the episode’s broadcast, Soltan Rahmati discussed the rocker on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It just breaks my heart,” she said. “Him, Talinda, Jermaine and myself were really, really good friends. He was prolific, and an incredible soul. He was an amazing person.”

RELATED VIDEO: James Corden Says Chester Bennington’s Family Has Final Say Over His Carpool Karaoke Episode Airing

In the Shahs After Show, Soltan Rahmati went into further detail about the late rocker, explaining that when she and Jackson Jr. met him and Talinda during a trip to Maui, they bonded instantly. (Bennington even contributed a quote to Soltan’s book Golden: Empowering Rituals to Conjure Your Inner Priestess.)

“I want to celebrate him in this moment,” she said. “Jermaine and I were in Maui, one of our favorite places in the world, and we met them, Talinda and Chester. We instantly became super close.”

“Jermaine was out shooting pictures and I was like, ‘I want to lay out.’ I was by myself with Talinda and Chester, and we just hit it off,” she explained. “I was going to tell Jermaine, ‘We should have dinner with these people. They’re leaving and they’re amazing. They’re so cool, you’re going to love them.’ ”

“I was waiting to tell him this, but he had gone to the gym after the shooting. Chester was like a fitness freak, too, so they were at the gym and [Jermaine] had connected with them,” she continued. “They were all kind of drawn to each other, too. Isn’t that incredible? He was like, ‘Oh my God, I met the two most wonderful people that you met at the pool.’ ”

“They were leaving that afternoon and they literally changed their ticket and we explored the island together, we went to the waterfalls and climbed like children,” she added. “He was just the most kind, beautiful individual we’ve ever met. Jermaine and I always talk about how amazing he is. And we regret not having spent more time [with him]. This is a really big lesson — you have to just make time for the people that you love in your life.”