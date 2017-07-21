Asa Soltan Rahmati’s pregnancy was met with gasps on the Shahs of Sunset premiere. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the congratulations quickly turn into questions as the 41-year-old reality star gets grilled about her relationship with Jermaine Jackson II.

Tensions have been brewing between Rahmati and certain members of the Shahs cast for a few seasons now, mostly over Rahmati’s decision to keep her relationship with Jackson — the son of Jermaine Jackson and a nephew of Michael and Janet — off the show.

The two have been dating for six years and are extremely private. But with a baby on the way, Mercedes “MJ” Javid decides to see if Rahmati will open up about some of the expecting parents’ plans — including whether they plan to marry and move in together.

It … doesn’t go well.

Remaining guarded as ever, Rahmati gives Javid a few general answers — saying the two “talk about getting married,” “want to be married to each other,” and “will get married when we get married.”

“I mean, we practically live together. We’re going to move into a house together at sometime,” she says. “[My mom and dad] have their own house.”

But it’s not enough for the table — especially Mike Shouhed. “The fact that he’s not Persian and he’s actually black, that’s a big deal in our culture still,” he tells her. “It’s a taboo thing.”

Not addressing Shouhed’s comment, Rahmati simply states, “We know the future we want and we’re working towards it.” But that only seems to anger Shouhed more.

Javid is equally frustrated. “Don’t dance around your life,” she says. “This is not where we are in life, to be like ‘Well, whenever, when it’s right, when it’s not right, when it happens.’ Let’s be real. Bulls—!”

“What’s the point of having friendships and relationships with anybody if one person is so shady and so secretive?” she asks viewers. “Asa doesn’t know how to deal with her insecurities. She wants to cover them up and make them look so perfect. I mean, can we be real? Can we talk? What the f— is going on?”

Since filming, Rahmati and Jackson have remained private about their son Soltan Jackson — who was born on Jan. 20. “I will not be posting pictures of Soltan,” Rahmati told her Instagram followers in March. “Thank you for respecting our privacy. Beaming beautiful Love into everyone’s life. :)”

She did, however, talk about what motherhood means to her. “Being a Mother is the greatest honor and the most special experience possible,” she said. “It’s also very tough. I salute all mothers out there. You are angels.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays (at 8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.