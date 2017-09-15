Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Feuds with Costars, Says She Had No Friends 'Throughout My Entire Pregnancy'

Asa Soltan Rahmati was incredibly private about her journey to motherhood — and it didn’t exactly go over well with her Shahs of Sunset costars.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old Bravo star — who welcomed son Soltan Jackson with her partner Jermaine Jackson II in January — admits that she’s felt incredibly alone throughout her pregnancy.

“I’ve been very sad,” she admits to longtime friend and costar Reza Farahan, 44.

“Ever since I’ve been pregnant, it’s just been one harassment after another,” she says. “I haven’t had a friend throughout my entire pregnancy.”

This season, the cast’s suspicions regarding Soltan Rahmati’s pregnancy have been mounting: While she claims to have gotten pregnant naturally, her costars seem to think otherwise.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid — who has been open about freezing her eggs in the past — then found out that Soltan Rahmati also froze embryos and never told her.

In the clip, Soltan Rahmat confronts Farahan — who knew that both women were freezing their embryos — about the drama.

“Mike [Shouhed] brought up the thing with the egg and the IVF and all this stuff,” she tells him. “I was like, ‘Why are my friends are my friends making up rumors?’ And he said, ‘It’s your boy Reza.’ ”

“Listen, Mike is right,” Farahan says. “We sat there and MJ was like, ‘You’re an idiot. You’re gullible. Asa wants to have a baby by 40, she freezes eggs, she freezes embryos and then poof! All of a sudden she’s pregnant.’ And then I’m thinking, am I stupid?”

“So she basically made it up and had you be the messenger,” Soltan Rahmati says. “That’s why I’m so hurt.”

“First of all, I hate myself for getting twisted up in MJ’s pain,” he responds. “I wish I wasn’t the one that you confided in in this one circumstance. You were going through IVF, she was going through IVF. It was at the same time. I never said one word to anyone in the crew about it. But it weighed heavy on me, because when MJ was going through it, I wanted to say, ‘Dude, Asa went through this. You can talk to her.’ But she couldn’t turn to you.”

But Soltan Rahmati isn’t backing down.

“I understand her hurt,” she acknowledges. “But that’s not my fault.”

Since filming, Rahmati and Jackson have remained private about their baby boy.

“I will not be posting pictures of Soltan,” the reality star told her Instagram followers in March.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy — beaming beautiful love into everyone’s life,” she said. “Being a mother is the greatest honor and the most special experience possible. It’s also very tough. I salute all mothers out there. You are angels.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.